Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of LSTR stock traded up $3.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $172.67. 2,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,023. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.38. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $122.63 and a 1-year high of $182.63. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.90%.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Landstar System in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.54.
Landstar System Company Profile
Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.
