Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of LSTR stock traded up $3.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $172.67. 2,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,023. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.38. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $122.63 and a 1-year high of $182.63. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.90%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Landstar System stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 35.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,365 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Landstar System worth $24,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Landstar System in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.54.

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

