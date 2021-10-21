Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.43

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.43 and traded as high as $7.14. Lantronix shares last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 124,460 shares changing hands.

LTRX has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Lantronix in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Lantronix from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The company has a market cap of $213.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.28 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.43.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lantronix, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lantronix by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 21,298 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantronix by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 39,375 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantronix Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTRX)

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

