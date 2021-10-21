Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.1151 per share on Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This is an increase from Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 30.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LGI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.37. The stock had a trading volume of 30,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,594. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $22.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.66.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.