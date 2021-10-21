LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. LCNB had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 8.56%.

Shares of LCNB stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,754. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.33. LCNB has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $217.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.03%.

In related news, EVP Michael Robert Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $25,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,829.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LCNB stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) by 70.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,380 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,780 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.46% of LCNB worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 37.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LCNB in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LCNB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

