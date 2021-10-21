Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,782 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 22,357 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 15,836 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $598,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 106,466 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after acquiring an additional 12,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dime Community Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

Shares of DCOM stock opened at $35.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.02 and a 200 day moving average of $33.15. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $35.87.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $122.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.29 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 16.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 27,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $886,059.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 139,696 shares of company stock worth $4,622,809 over the last ninety days. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dime Community Bancshares

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.