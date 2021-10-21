Legal & General Group Plc Has $2.88 Million Stock Position in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 21.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,408 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Matthews International in the second quarter worth about $3,380,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matthews International during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Matthews International by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 49,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Matthews International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,444,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matthews International during the 2nd quarter worth about $557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MATW opened at $34.92 on Thursday. Matthews International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 79.37 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.91.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. Matthews International had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $428.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Matthews International Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Matthews International’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

MATW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Matthews International in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company.

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand Solutions segment consists of brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for consumer goods and retail industries.

