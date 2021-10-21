Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stock Holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,251 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in JFrog were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FROG. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 208.5% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 210,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,597,000 after buying an additional 142,480 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in JFrog by 29.3% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,063,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in JFrog by 13.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,299,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,162,000 after buying an additional 150,605 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in JFrog by 542.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 32,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in JFrog by 2,280.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 392,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,414,000 after buying an additional 375,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.03% of the company’s stock.

Get JFrog alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JFrog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

NASDAQ FROG opened at $35.98 on Thursday. JFrog Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.17 and a 1-year high of $95.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.91 and a 200-day moving average of $41.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion and a PE ratio of -87.75.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.08). JFrog had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $48.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $2,798,789.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG).

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.