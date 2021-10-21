Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stock Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.06% of Premier worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 40.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 650.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Premier during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Premier by 109.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 66.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Premier alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PINC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.92.

Premier stock opened at $40.01 on Thursday. Premier, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.29 and a 52-week high of $40.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.13 and a 200-day moving average of $35.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.30 million. Premier had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

In related news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 15,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $593,151.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $106,077.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,286.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,659,042. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Premier Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.