Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 754,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 94,709 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.26% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,282,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720,343 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter worth $9,232,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter worth $6,095,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,637,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,584,000 after buying an additional 1,005,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,060,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,038,000 after buying an additional 557,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Shares of IVR stock opened at $3.17 on Thursday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.29 million, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.49.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 100.81%. Equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.36%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is -32.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.