Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Shares Purchased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

LEG stock opened at $47.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.72. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $39.25 and a 1 year high of $59.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

