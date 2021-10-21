LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.70 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 16.51%. On average, analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LMAT stock opened at $54.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.32. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52 week low of $31.21 and a 52 week high of $64.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMAT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.80.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

