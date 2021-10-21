Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Stock Price Down 3.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)’s share price traded down 3.6% during trading on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $68.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Lemonade traded as low as $64.47 and last traded at $64.50. 31,524 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,374,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.93.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.14.

In related news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $324,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total value of $39,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,250 shares of company stock valued at $430,473 in the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lemonade by 705.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Lemonade during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 33.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 2.01.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.80 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 188.22%. As a group, analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

