LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wedbush upped their price objective on LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

LendingClub stock opened at $35.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.87 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.26 and its 200 day moving average is $21.09. LendingClub has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $36.34.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $204.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.43 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that LendingClub will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $30,024.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,351.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $107,594.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,773 shares of company stock worth $642,300 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LC. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in LendingClub by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,072,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,487,000 after buying an additional 3,052,842 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in LendingClub by 299.2% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,569,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,589,000 after buying an additional 1,926,008 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LendingClub by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,587,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $137,556,000 after buying an additional 1,104,320 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the 1st quarter worth $17,414,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in LendingClub by 642.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,117,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,252,000 after buying an additional 966,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

