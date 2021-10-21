LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LG Display Co., Ltd., formerly known as LG Philips LCD Co., Ltd., primarily manufactures and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) panels. The Company supplies its products to original equipment manufacturers and multinational corporations. LG Display offers TFT-LCD panels in a range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, and desktop monitors, as well as for handheld application products, such as mobile phones; and medium and large size panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, portable navigation devices, e-paper, digital photo displays, and medical diagnostic equipment. LG Display Co., Ltd. is based in Seoul, the Republic of Korea. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LPL. CLSA downgraded shares of LG Display from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of LG Display from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of LG Display from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE LPL opened at $7.62 on Wednesday. LG Display has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $12.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. LG Display had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that LG Display will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of LG Display by 240.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LG Display by 355.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in LG Display in the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in LG Display by 157.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 7,898 shares during the last quarter. 2.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

