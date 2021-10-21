LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,718 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.09% of LHC Group worth $5,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 54.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 69.7% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 31.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,932 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 755,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $151,206,000 after acquiring an additional 22,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in LHC Group by 82.8% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 9,688 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get LHC Group alerts:

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $149.96 on Thursday. LHC Group, Inc. has a one year low of $133.08 and a one year high of $236.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHCG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on LHC Group from $173.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on LHC Group from $252.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.17.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.