LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,824 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 755,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $151,206,000 after acquiring an additional 22,104 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in LHC Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 535,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $107,252,000 after buying an additional 16,630 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LHC Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 519,109 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,258,000 after buying an additional 39,089 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in LHC Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 435,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $87,191,000 after buying an additional 17,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LHC Group by 15.1% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 400,145 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $80,133,000 after buying an additional 52,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $149.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.08 and a 52 week high of $236.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.92.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LHCG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on LHC Group from $253.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark dropped their target price on LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on LHC Group from $173.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on LHC Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on LHC Group from $252.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.17.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

