LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Price Target Cut to $192.00

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $253.00 to $192.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.03% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

LHCG has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen initiated coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on LHC Group from $245.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on LHC Group from $173.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LHC Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.17.

Shares of LHC Group stock opened at $149.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.92. LHC Group has a 52 week low of $133.08 and a 52 week high of $236.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that LHC Group will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in LHC Group by 27,473.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 280,424 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,158,000 after purchasing an additional 279,407 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in LHC Group by 31.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 362,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,382,000 after purchasing an additional 87,246 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in LHC Group during the second quarter worth $14,756,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 20.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 375,565 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $75,211,000 after buying an additional 64,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 382,001 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,499,000 after buying an additional 56,622 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

