LHT Market Capitalization Reaches $157,326.06 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 21st. In the last seven days, LHT has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. LHT has a total market cap of $157,326.06 and $10.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LHT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00003981 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00006706 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000022 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000152 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

