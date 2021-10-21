Liberum Capital Lowers YouGov (LON:YOU) to Hold

Liberum Capital downgraded shares of YouGov (LON:YOU) to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on the stock.

YOU has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of YouGov in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,480 ($19.34) target price on shares of YouGov in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,480 ($19.34) target price on shares of YouGov in a research report on Tuesday.

LON:YOU opened at GBX 1,313 ($17.15) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,303.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,191.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. YouGov has a 12 month low of GBX 862 ($11.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,495 ($19.53). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion and a PE ratio of 186.11.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from YouGov’s previous dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. YouGov’s payout ratio is presently 0.69%.

YouGov Company Profile

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

