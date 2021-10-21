Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 21.64%.

NASDAQ LMST remained flat at $$18.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 297 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,815. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.69. The firm has a market cap of $120.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.81. Limestone Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $18.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get Limestone Bancorp alerts:

LMST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Limestone Bancorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Limestone Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limestone Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.