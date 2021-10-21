Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.56 Per Share

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

Lincoln Electric has increased its dividend by 37.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Lincoln Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 32.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lincoln Electric to earn $6.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.8%.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $144.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.76 and a 200 day moving average of $132.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric has a one year low of $98.54 and a one year high of $144.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $826.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.15 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LECO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lincoln Electric from $142.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.83.

In related news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $919,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lincoln Electric stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 171.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,096 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of Lincoln Electric worth $22,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

