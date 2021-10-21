Linden Advisors LP Acquires New Position in New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA)

Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 660,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,386,000. Linden Advisors LP owned about 8.14% of New Vista Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,776,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,191,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,069,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in New Vista Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,934,000.

Shares of NASDAQ NVSA remained flat at $$9.74 during midday trading on Thursday. 26,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,964. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69. New Vista Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

New Vista Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

