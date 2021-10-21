Linden Advisors LP Invests $5.80 Million in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII)

Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,000. Linden Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Kismet Acquisition Three at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIII. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three in the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three in the 2nd quarter valued at $606,000.

Kismet Acquisition Three stock remained flat at $$9.71 during trading on Thursday. 693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,589. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.68. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $9.97.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

