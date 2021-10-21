Linden Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 767,377 Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON)

Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 767,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,474,000. Linden Advisors LP owned 0.10% of Frontier Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Frontier Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $2,441,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $974,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $959,000. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $15,557,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $62,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRON traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.72. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,779. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73. Frontier Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.78.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

