Linden Advisors LP Takes Position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH)

Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,676,000. Linden Advisors LP owned about 3.12% of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,342,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,964,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,872,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 46.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:REVH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.79. 140,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,286. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $10.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

