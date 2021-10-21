Linde’s (LIN) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Seaport Res Ptn

Linde (NYSE:LIN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Linde’s FY2022 earnings at $11.42 EPS.
LIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.20.
Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $311.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $160.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde has a 12-month low of $214.14 and a 12-month high of $317.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.07.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Linde by 450.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth $657,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Linde by 14.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,413,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth $690,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Linde by 21.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Linde
Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.
