Linde’s (LIN) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Seaport Res Ptn

Linde (NYSE:LIN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Linde’s FY2022 earnings at $11.42 EPS.

LIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.20.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $311.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $160.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde has a 12-month low of $214.14 and a 12-month high of $317.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.07.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Linde will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Linde by 450.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth $657,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Linde by 14.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,413,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth $690,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Linde by 21.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.