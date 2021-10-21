Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $11.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.30 by $1.91, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.89 EPS.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock traded down $8.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $333.62. 24,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,550. The company has a 50 day moving average of $335.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.04. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $225.00 and a fifty-two week high of $417.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.75.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.13, for a total transaction of $45,377.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,932.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LAD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $397.00.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

