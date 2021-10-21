LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $56.10

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.10 and last traded at $55.96, with a volume of 8528 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.56.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.83.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.65. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in LKQ by 46.5% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 727,583 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,472,000 after buying an additional 231,057 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 13,393 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in LKQ by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 374,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,862,000 after buying an additional 47,154 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in LKQ by 5.6% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 128,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

