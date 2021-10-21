London Security plc (LSC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 40 on November 26th

London Security plc (LON:LSC) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:LSC opened at GBX 2,660 ($34.75) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,468.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,398.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The stock has a market cap of £326.14 million and a P/E ratio of 14.89. London Security has a 1-year low of GBX 2,020 ($26.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,700 ($35.28).

London Security Company Profile

London Security plc, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, sale, and rental of fire protection equipment in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria, France, Germany, Denmark, Luxembourg, and rest of Europe. It also provides fire protection equipment maintenance services.

