London Security plc (LSC) to Issue Dividend of GBX 40 on November 26th

London Security plc (LON:LSC) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:LSC opened at GBX 2,660 ($34.75) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,468.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,398.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The stock has a market cap of £326.14 million and a P/E ratio of 14.89. London Security has a 1-year low of GBX 2,020 ($26.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,700 ($35.28).
London Security Company Profile
Featured Article: What is the Quick Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for London Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.