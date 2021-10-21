Loop Capital Raises Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $700.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NFLX. Barclays set a $625.00 price objective on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $643.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. JP Morgan Cazenove increased their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $665.00.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $625.14 on Monday. Netflix has a 1-year low of $463.41 and a 1-year high of $646.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $582.74 and a 200 day moving average of $539.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.68 billion, a PE ratio of 64.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,927 shares of company stock worth $68,562,364. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Netflix by 13.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,459 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Netflix by 16.5% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,173,519,000 after purchasing an additional 850,245 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at $391,275,000. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 14.6% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,388,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,317,837,000 after purchasing an additional 560,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Netflix by 14.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,024,334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,099,334,000 after purchasing an additional 505,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

