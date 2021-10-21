LPL Financial LLC Acquires 23,289 Shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,289 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 3.31% of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF worth $8,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 161.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,359,000 after acquiring an additional 171,459 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 108.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 210,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,518,000 after acquiring an additional 109,392 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 968.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 14,185 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 2,546.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at about $561,000.

PRN stock opened at $105.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.91. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $73.39 and a 1-year high of $110.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%.

Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

