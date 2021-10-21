LPL Financial LLC Buys 10,092 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $8,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in AllianceBernstein by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 13.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

NYSE:AB opened at $53.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.39. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a one year low of $28.61 and a one year high of $53.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.84.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $881.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.20 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 8.21%. Research analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is 125.09%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AB. Zacks Investment Research raised AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on AllianceBernstein from $54.50 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

AllianceBernstein Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.