LPL Financial LLC Has $9.36 Million Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $9,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,378,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,448,000 after buying an additional 391,701 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in MongoDB by 585.0% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 349,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,335,000 after acquiring an additional 298,057 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth $62,819,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth $36,152,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in MongoDB by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 190,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,944,000 after acquiring an additional 98,313 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $384.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MongoDB from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on MongoDB from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $472.44.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.52, for a total transaction of $12,933,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.02, for a total value of $1,252,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,867 shares in the company, valued at $9,953,764.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 125,153 shares of company stock worth $55,416,508 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $504.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.66 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $446.62 and its 200-day moving average is $366.83. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.51 and a 1 year high of $518.34.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.