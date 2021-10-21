LPL Financial LLC Increases Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 11,918 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $8,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,571,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,755,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,794 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 4.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,766,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,020,000 after purchasing an additional 243,418 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 40.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,368,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,303,000 after purchasing an additional 685,285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,365,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,112,000 after purchasing an additional 109,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 8.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,690,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,382,000 after purchasing an additional 126,378 shares in the last quarter. 59.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United Airlines news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $165,214.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $3,510,853.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 35,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $45.95 on Thursday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.16 and a twelve month high of $63.70. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($8.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

