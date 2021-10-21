LPL Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 112,980 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $8,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,969,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,175,297,000 after purchasing an additional 202,267 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,657,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,060,051,000 after purchasing an additional 111,040 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,050,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $187,977,000 after purchasing an additional 21,018 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 1,846.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,169,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955,317 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,872,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,510,000 after purchasing an additional 303,041 shares during the period. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

In related news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $3,736,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Invesco stock opened at $25.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.74 and a 1 year high of $29.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.03.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IVZ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.77.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.