Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Receives $69.94 Average Target Price from Analysts

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Lyft from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lyft from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $49.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,236,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,163,032. Lyft has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $68.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 79.27% and a negative net margin of 65.35%. The company had revenue of $765.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.24 million. Equities analysts expect that Lyft will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 15,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.71, for a total transaction of $778,239.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $1,753,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,977 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,880 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Lyft by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 366,175 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $22,146,000 after buying an additional 156,320 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Lyft by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 205,089 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $12,404,000 after buying an additional 29,451 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers grew its holdings in Lyft by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 38,467 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 8,474 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,134,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in Lyft by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 156,208 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $9,869,000 after buying an additional 11,232 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

