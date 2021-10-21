Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 688,082 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 9,502.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 695,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 688,082 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.91% of IDEX worth $153,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in IDEX by 0.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in IDEX during the first quarter worth about $455,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in IDEX by 29.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in IDEX by 9.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in IDEX during the first quarter worth about $187,000. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEX stock opened at $218.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.74 and a 200-day moving average of $220.57. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $166.51 and a 1 year high of $235.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $685.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IEX. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup raised shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.56.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

