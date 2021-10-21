Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $157.48 Million Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,953,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 51,284 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $157,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 187.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $57.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.57. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.18 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.65 per share, with a total value of $147,666.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Bensen acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

LW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

