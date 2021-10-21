Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $173.87 Million Stock Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,973,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 447,514 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $173,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 352.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 371,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,275,000 after buying an additional 289,813 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 296.0% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the second quarter worth approximately $761,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 594.2% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 118,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 101,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the second quarter worth approximately $663,000. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $42.53 on Thursday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.04 and a 12 month high of $45.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.33. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 47.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $397.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.04 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.75%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHOO. TheStreet raised shares of Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Steven Madden to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Steven Madden presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.