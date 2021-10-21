Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 302.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,175 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.15% of Booking worth $131,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,384.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.89 billion, a PE ratio of 237.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,332.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2,304.04. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,589.00 and a one year high of $2,540.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($10.81) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,486.96.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

