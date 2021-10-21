Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 4,905 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,486,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $147,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 13,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.3% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KKR. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.90.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KKR opened at $70.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.65 and a fifty-two week high of $70.59.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

