Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 5,881 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,046,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.31% of Kimberly-Clark worth $139,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 21.7% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 62.0% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 16,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 133,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 39.8% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 40.9% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.86.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $131.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.56. The firm has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $149.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

