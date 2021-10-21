Macy’s (NYSE:M) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.41

Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.41 and last traded at $28.25, with a volume of 49071651 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.04.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Macy’s from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen upgraded Macy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.10.

Get Macy's alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.11.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is -27.15%.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $40,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Macy’s by 165.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 167.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macy’s Company Profile (NYSE:M)

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.