Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Position Trimmed by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 95.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,205 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,003,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 273,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,976,000 after buying an additional 63,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSGE opened at $70.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.71. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 52-week low of $60.26 and a 52-week high of $121.42.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($4.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.06) by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.76 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 228.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1008.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 3,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $244,434.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSGE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.20.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

