Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Short Interest Update

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the September 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Magna International stock opened at $84.54 on Thursday. Magna International has a twelve month low of $49.24 and a twelve month high of $104.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.22. The company has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.71) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Magna International will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.54%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded Magna International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Magna International from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westwood Management Corp IL boosted its holdings in Magna International by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Magna International by 2,473.1% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 458,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,343,000 after buying an additional 440,267 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International during the 1st quarter valued at $14,237,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Magna International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 108,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,099,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Magna International by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 59.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Magna International

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

