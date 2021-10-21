Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MNDT. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mandiant in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Mandiant from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

NASDAQ MNDT opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. Mandiant has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $25.53.

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

