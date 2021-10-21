Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 61.18% and a return on equity of 13.06%.

NASDAQ LOAN traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,330. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.84 million, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.72. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $8.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LOAN shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.

