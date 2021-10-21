Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target Raised to C$39.00 at TD Securities

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MFC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Manulife Financial to C$38.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut Manulife Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. CSFB cut Manulife Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$30.71.

Manulife Financial stock opened at C$25.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.24. The stock has a market cap of C$48.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of C$17.58 and a 12 month high of C$27.68.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$25.82 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 22.0012298 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In other Manulife Financial news, Director Sebastian Pariath sold 2,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.27, for a total value of C$72,683.56. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total value of C$322,455.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,120 shares in the company, valued at C$228,039.22. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,910 shares of company stock worth $926,405.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

