Maple Capital Management Inc. Has $19.31 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,079 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.3% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $19,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ opened at $164.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.48. The firm has a market cap of $431.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.75.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.