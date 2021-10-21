Maple Capital Management Inc. Has $7.07 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 384.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 27,980 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total value of $640,501.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MMM opened at $181.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $104.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52-week low of $156.13 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.98 and its 200-day moving average is $195.14.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

MMM has been the topic of several research reports. Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research cut 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.54.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

